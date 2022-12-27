Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

