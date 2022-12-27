Northland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Northland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,179 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,293,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.