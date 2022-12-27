Northland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.82% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $344,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,010,000.

Shares of AVSE stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

