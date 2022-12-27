Northland Capital Management LLC Invests $3.28 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 3.1% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVES. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

