92,673 Shares in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD) Acquired by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC owned about 10.30% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AVSD stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.15. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.