Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Makes New $58,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

VWO opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

