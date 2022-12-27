iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Northland Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Northland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $454,740,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

