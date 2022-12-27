Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 59 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $290.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.74 and its 200 day moving average is $274.74. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

