iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 571.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,501 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.