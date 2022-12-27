Crew Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Up 0.9 %

Fluor stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

