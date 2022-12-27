First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend of $0.46

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.45.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. First Farmers Financial has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $68.98.
About First Farmers Financial
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Farmers Financial (FFMR)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.