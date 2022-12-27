PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1118 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

PHX Energy Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. PHX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHXHF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

