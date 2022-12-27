iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFAV opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

