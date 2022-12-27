Headwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 16th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

