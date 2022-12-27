Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) is Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,573,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,036,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,567,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 284,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

