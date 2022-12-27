Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Buys Shares of 2,322 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 116.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $2,105,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $108.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

