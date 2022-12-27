Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0733 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Northland Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NPIFF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

