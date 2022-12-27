FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,358 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. ING Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

