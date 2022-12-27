iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,883,000 after acquiring an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after purchasing an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29.

