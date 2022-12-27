FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 14.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 215.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MP opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.64.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

