Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 91,066 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

