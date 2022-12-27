Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Lifted by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up about 2.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 1.3 %

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.