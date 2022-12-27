Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $6.89 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,728,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.