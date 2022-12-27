Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

