Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $82.32.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.