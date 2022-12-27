Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after buying an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after buying an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after buying an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,759,000 after buying an additional 209,120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

