Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHX opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.