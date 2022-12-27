Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

