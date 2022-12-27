FAS Wealth Partners Buys 8,079 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.