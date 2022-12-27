Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) is James Hambro & Partners’ 9th Largest Position

James Hambro & Partners reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 5.1% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. James Hambro & Partners owned approximately 0.15% of Amphenol worth $58,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 6.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Amphenol by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $75.81 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

