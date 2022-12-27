Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $183.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

