Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $10.65 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 209.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,616,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 70.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

