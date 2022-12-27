iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of FAS Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 253,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.