FAS Wealth Partners Buys 797 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $347.00 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.48. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

