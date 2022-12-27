First PREMIER Bank Has $61,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average of $127.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

