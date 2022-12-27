Rockland Trust Co. Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

NYSE:K opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

