Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Corning by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after purchasing an additional 380,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Corning Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLW opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

