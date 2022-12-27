Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.06 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.