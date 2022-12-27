Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

CPZ opened at 15.38 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 14.42 and a one year high of 21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is 16.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

