Grove (GVR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grove (GVR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Grove token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grove has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grove Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

