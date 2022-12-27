KonPay Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KonPay has a total market cap of $105.92 million and $792,156.25 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

