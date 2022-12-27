James Hambro & Partners Buys New Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

