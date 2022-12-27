James Hambro & Partners Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in American Tower were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 22,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

AMT opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.94.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

