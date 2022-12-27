The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

EL opened at $241.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

