James Hambro & Partners Buys Shares of 249,097 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 249,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,556,000. Texas Instruments makes up about 3.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $193.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

