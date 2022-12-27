iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

