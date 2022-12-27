FAS Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

