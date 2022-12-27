FAS Wealth Partners Buys 7,014 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

