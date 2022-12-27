iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after purchasing an additional 610,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

