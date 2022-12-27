Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $183.79.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.