Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60.

